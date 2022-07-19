We've already seen and continue to see parents in Michigan and all over, struggling right now as some are dealing with the effects of Covid, inflation, staff shortages, baby formula shortages, and other struggles that parents face every day. As everyone continues to try and navigate these struggles the best way possible and many organizations have stepped up to help. There are free groceries all over the city, including every Tuesday at Valley Family Church, and now another way to help parents has emerged.

One of the most used and most expensive items parents need for their children are diapers and pullups. As parents can go through upwards of 5 or even 10 diapers a day, you could run through a case fairly quickly and they are not cheap. Kalamazoo area parents with low incomes are often looking for ways to make their items stretch and searching for help, now they can have help up to 6 times a month with diapers.

St Luke's partners with the Douglass Community Association to help distribute free diapers to parents in need. The diaper distributions take place every other Tuesday, at the Douglass Community Association. The Douglass is located at 1000 W Paterson on Kalamazoo's northside across from the Stones Church. Parents are welcome to pick up diapers anytime from 9 am to 12 pm on the designated Tuesdays but this isn't the only time or place that you can find free diapers from St Luke's diaper bank.

St Luke's diaper bank also partners with Mother Of Hope and Urban Alliance. They're at Mothers of Hope every first Wednesday of every month from 12 pm to 4 pm, they're at Urban Alliance the second Thursday of every month from 9 am to 12 pm, and serving on the Tuesdays that the Douglass Community Association is not from 9 am to 12 pm.