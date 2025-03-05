When Will Maple Syrup Season Kick Off in Michigan?

I suppose we won't be getting any maple syrup from Canada anytime soon, eh?

With strained relations between the U.S. and our neighbors to the north including new trade and energy tariffs, there will probably be a halt on many Canadian imports this year including maple syrup.

Mainly found in the Northeastern portion of the U.S. and parts of Canada ranging from Ontario to Quebec, "Sugar Maples" are the preferred tree for maple syrup making. Luckily, Michigan is located right in the middle of that map and we've got plenty of sugar maples for syrup making.

According to Pure Michigan when it comes to maple syrup production Michigan ranks fifth in the nation and produces on average 82,000 gallons of syrup during any given year.

When to Tap?

No surprise, sap and syrup production in Michigan are weather-dependent. The Michigan DNR claims March is officially maple syrup season in The Mitten, but experts say the best time to tap your tree is at the start of spring, or at least during the time when nighttime temperatures are below freezing but daytime temperatures are above freezing; the range of 20-40°F seems to be about perfect for production.

You'll know syrup-making season is over when your tree buds begin to open. You'll want to be sure to pull your taps at this time as the flow of sap will slow down and it will turn a yellow-ish color with a bitter taste. Who wants bitter syrup with their pancakes? Not me!

The Process of Making Maple Syrup At Back Creek Maple Farm Back Creek Maple Farm