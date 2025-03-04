Ontario Premier Will Cut Power Supply to Michigan ‘With a Smile’

Canada is getting ready to pull the plug on Michigan.

In case you missed it the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, has a plan to retaliate against the high tariffs recently imposed by the President-- and it's going to hit us where it hurts.

As the U.S. begins implementing a 25% tariff on goods from neighboring Canada and Mexico consumers across the country are bracing for impact, especially us Michiganders.

Read More:Would a Canadian Energy Cut-off Leave Michigan in the Dark?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (U.S. EIA) Michigan consumes nearly five times more energy than it produces, ranking 10th among states for total energy use. In fact, demand for electricity was expected to increase by 2% in 2024. With Michigan being among New York and Minnesota as one of the top three customers of Ontario-produced power, what can we make of Premier Ford's recent threats?



In a press conference on Monday in downtown Toronto Ford made clear his plans to retaliate and according to the Toronto Sun proclaimed,

If they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do everything — including cut off their energy with a smile on my face...They rely on our energy, they need to feel the pain. They want to come at us hard, we’re going to come back twice as hard

What ever happened to 'Canada nice'?

As of this writing Premier Ford has imposed a 25% tariff on exported electricity in Michigan, New York, and Minnesota, which you could see reflected on your next electricity bill. However, this isn't a one-sided relationship. Adds the U.S. EIA,

More natural gas enters Michigan than is consumed in the state, and most of the excess is exported to Canada

Could our investments in solar, wind, and other renewable energies make up for the difference in energy demand in Michigan? I sure hope so.

