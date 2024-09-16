Beware-DNR Warns Invasive Pest Now Threatens Michigan And Indiana

As the summer season ends in Michigan and Indiana, many residents look forward to the cooler temps that come with fall. And with the temps cooling down, some may think that means we'll begin to see fewer pests invading our space like pesky insects. However, the DNR is warning residents in Michigan and Indiana to beware of an invasive insect spreading rapidly and causing major concerns.

Canva Canva loading...

DNR Warns Invasive Pest Now Threatens Michigan And Indiana

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in Michigan and Indiana have an invasive watch list identifying species that could threaten the environment, economy, or human health. While this invasive species isn't dangerous to humans, it poses another severe threat as sightings continue to rise in each state.

The spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, sting, or contain venom. But it’s a danger to more than 70 different plants. According to Purdue University, it was first detected in the United States in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania and has since been spreading and causing damage across the U.S.:

The insects damage plants and trees, causing them to leak sap from the wounds and leave behind a sticky honeydew that can lead to the growth of sooty mold, a fungal disease. The spotted lanternfly has a preference for grapevines, maple trees, and black walnut, all of which are vital to the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries.

The DNR urges residents to look out for the following signs of infestation:

Adults are roughly 1 inch long with folded wings that are gray to brown with black spots. Open wings reveal a yellow and black abdomen and bright red hind wings with black spots, transitioning to black and white bands at the edge.

Egg masses resemble old chewing gum, with a gray, waxy, putty-like coating. Hatched eggs appear as brownish, seed-like deposits.

Nymphs are about 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch long. They are wingless and beetle-like, first appearing black with white spots and developing red patches as they mature.

Michigan and Indiana are among several states that have launched “If you see it, kill it” campaigns urging people to kill the bugs to prevent any further spread across the U.S.

Read More: Michigan Debates What these 25 Things Are Called Across America

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale