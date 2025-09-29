The wait is finally over! Almost.

After a successful holiday season in 2024, the brand behind the beloved Spirit Halloween will debut its Christmas-themed offshoot in Michigan this year.

Here's where you can find the "Spirit" in Michigan this Christmas:

Can we just admit how jealous we were last year when the Spirit Halloween brand announced they would be opening their new Spirit Christmas stores in select markets and Michigan was not one of the chosen few?

Thankfully, it appears as though 2025 is our year! According to WCPO,

After launching 10 Spirit Christmas locations in 2024, Spirit Halloween says it will expand the concept to 30 stores in 2025. Last year’s locations were limited to the Northeast. This year, Spirit Christmas will also open in the Midwest.

And yes, that includes not just one, but two Michigan locations!

What can you expect at Spirit Christmas stores? Similar to Spirit Halloween, it will be Christmas overload where you'll find inflatables, ugly Christmas sweaters, Christmas décor, and even Christmas costumes-- have you heard of such a thing?

According to the Spirit Christmas website the stores are expected to open this November, one in Novi, Michigan and the other in the former JoAnn's Fabrics on 28th St. in Grand Rapids.

Now, I don't think it will be anything quite like Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, but it might be the next best thing. Will you be visiting the new Spirit Christmas stores this season?

