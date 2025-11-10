Holiday fans, rejoice! The Christmas "spirit" has officially arrived in West Michigan as our first ever Spirit Halloween spinoff, Spirit Christmas, is finally open.

After a successful 2024 test run, the brand behind Spirit Halloween has expanded its Christmas stores to the Midwest this year, including two new Michigan locations.

I wasn't the only one in Michigan who got their feelings hurt last year when Spirit Halloween announced their pop-up Christmas stores would be limited to the East Coast, was I?

That's why I was thrilled to hear the news this year that Spirit Christmas would finally be spreading their Christmas cheer across The Mitten. Two Michigan locations were announced for 2025, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Novi.

Michigan's Spirit Halloweens closed so soon after Halloween it made my head spin! It seemed most had closed their doors by the following Monday, November 3rd. Now, just mere days later, our first Spirit Christmas stores have already opened for business.

I'm sure these stores pale in comparison to the Bronner's experience in Frankenmuth, but worth checking out nonetheless-- especially if you're one of those people who are really into front yard inflatables. In Michigan you can find Spirit Christmas stores located:

Inside the former JoAnn's Fabrics at 3665 28th St SE in Grand Rapids

Next to Kohls in Novi at 43570 W Oaks Drive.

Both stores are open 7 days a week, Monday-Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

