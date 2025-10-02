Get ready for a weekend that feels like summer all over again! Sunshine, warm temperatures, and clear skies are in store for our local counties.

After a fall-like September, we will enjoy sunshine and temps in the 80s like it's summer time for the first weekend of October.

Before you make your weekend plans, scroll down to see the full Southwest Michigan weather forecast for the weekend of Friday, October 3rd, 2025, through Sunday, October 5th, 2025. Below you'll find the weekend outlook for the following counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren.

Calhoun County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.

Mostly sunny skies. High 85. Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 59.

Clear skies. Low 59. Saturday: Sunny skies. High 86.

Sunny skies. High 86. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 58.

Mostly clear skies. Low 58. Sunday: Sunny skies. High 84.

Sunny skies. High 84. Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 58.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.

Mostly sunny skies. High 85. Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 59.

Mostly clear skies. Low 59. Saturday: Sunny skies. High 85.

Sunny skies. High 85. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 61.

Mostly clear skies. Low 61. Sunday: Sunny skies. High 83.

Sunny skies. High 83. Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 58.

(Source: National Weather Service)

READ MORE: Kalamazoo Tennis & Pickleball Serve For Kids Fundraiser

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 80.

Mostly sunny skies. High 80. Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 62.

Clear skies. Low 62. Saturday: Sunny skies. High 82.

Sunny skies. High 82. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 60.

Mostly clear skies. Low 60. Sunday: Sunny skies. High 81.

Sunny skies. High 81. Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 61.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Speaking of the weather. Have you ever wondered...?

