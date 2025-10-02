Weekend Weather Brings Sunshine And Warmth To Southwest Michigan

Photo by Jennifer Lim-Tamkican on Unsplash

Get ready for a weekend that feels like summer all over again! Sunshine, warm temperatures, and clear skies are in store for our local counties.

After a fall-like September, we will enjoy sunshine and temps in the 80s like it's summer time for the first weekend of October.

Before you make your weekend plans, scroll down to see the full Southwest Michigan weather forecast for the weekend of Friday, October 3rd, 2025, through Sunday, October 5th, 2025. Below you'll find the weekend outlook for the following counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren.

 

 

Calhoun County Weekend Forecast

 

Google Street View
  • Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.
  • Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 59.
  • Saturday: Sunny skies. High 86.
  • Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies.  Low 58.
  • Sunday:  Sunny skies.  High 84.
  • Sunday Night:  Clear skies. Low 58.

(Source: National Weather Service)

 

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

 

Google Street View
  • Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.
  • Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 59.
  • Saturday: Sunny skies. High 85.
  • Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies.  Low 61.
  • Sunday:  Sunny skies.  High 83.
  • Sunday Night:  Clear skies. Low 58.

(Source: National Weather Service)

 

 

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

 

Photo by Michael Houston on Unsplash
  • Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 80.
  • Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 62.
  • Saturday: Sunny skies. High 82.
  • Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies.  Low 60.
  • Sunday:  Sunny skies.  High 81.
  • Sunday Night:  Clear skies. Low 61.

(Source: National Weather Service)

 

Speaking of the weather.  Have you ever wondered...?

 

