Brrr, it’s shaping up to be a chilly week ahead in Southwest Michigan. Grab that warm coat, folks, snow is in the forecast! Most of Southwest Michigan will remain below freezing for the next 2 weeks.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, December 1st, 2025, through Sunday, December 7th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Photo by Chris Bair on Unsplash Photo by Chris Bair on Unsplash loading...

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 29.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 29. Monday Night: Chance of snow showers before 2 am. Low 17.

Chance of snow showers before 2 am. Low 17. Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. High 31.

Partly sunny skies. High 31. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 14.

Mostly cloudy. Low 14. Wednesday: Chance of snow showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 30.

Chance of snow showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 30. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers . Low 10.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers Low 10. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 22.

Mostly sunny skies. High 22. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 3. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 24.

Mostly sunny skies. High 24. Friday Night: A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 15.

A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 15. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 31.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 31. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 30.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash loading...

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of afternoon snow showers. High 28.

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of afternoon snow showers. High 28. Monday Night: Chance of snow showers before midnight. Low 17.

Chance of snow showers before midnight. Low 17. Tuesday: A slight chance of early morning snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 31.

A slight chance of early morning snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 31. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 13.

Mostly cloudy. Low 13. Wednesday: Chance of snow showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 31.

Chance of snow showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 31. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers before 1 am . Low 11.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers before 1 am Low 11. Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 22.

Partly sunny skies. High 22. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 3. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 23.

Mostly sunny skies. High 23. Friday Night: A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 14.

A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 14. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 30.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 30. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 29.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Dana Marshall Dana Marshall loading...

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 31.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 31. Monday Night: Up to 2 inches of snow overnight. Low 22.

Up to 2 inches of snow overnight. Low 22. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 33.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 33. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers before 1 am. Low 19.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers before 1 am. Low 19. Wednesday: Chance of snow showers before 4 PM. Snow showers could mix with rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 35.

Chance of snow showers before 4 PM. Snow showers could mix with rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High 35. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers before 1 am . Low 19.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers before 1 am Low 19. Thursday: Chance of snow showers. High 26.

Chance of snow showers. High 26. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 11.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 11. Friday: A chance of snow showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 29.

A chance of snow showers after 1 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 29. Friday Night: A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 20.

A chance of snow showers overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 20. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 34.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 34. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 24. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers. High 33.

