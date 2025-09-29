Foggy mornings give way to sunny afternoons across Southwest Michigan this week. The perfect weather for a stroll or a drive through the countryside.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, September 29th, 2025, through Friday, October 3rd, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 5-Day Forecast

Photo by Caleb Minear on Unsplash Photo by Caleb Minear on Unsplash loading...

Monday: Areas of fog before 9 this morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 82.

Areas of fog before 9 this morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 82. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 50.

Mostly clear skies. Low 50. Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 81.

Sunny skies. High 81. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 50.

Mostly clear skies. Low 50. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 74.

Partly sunny skies. High 74. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46. Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.

Partly sunny skies. High 75. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 46.

Mostly clear skies. Low 46. Friday: Sunny skies. High 81.

Sunny skies. High 81. Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.

READ MORE: New Kalamazoo County Farm Offering 600 Pound Pumpkins

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Canva Canva loading...

Monday: Areas of patchy fog between 7 and 10 this morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 76.

Areas of patchy fog between 7 and 10 this morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 76. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 51.

Mostly clear skies. Low 51. Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 80.

Sunny skies. High 80. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 51.

Mostly clear skies. Low 51. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 74.

Partly sunny skies. High 74. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47. Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.

Partly sunny skies. High 75. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 48.

Mostly clear skies. Low 48. Friday: Sunny skies. High 80.

Sunny skies. High 80. Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 55.

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Photo courtesy of Dana Marshall Photo courtesy of Dana Marshall loading...

Monday: Sunshine. High 76.

Sunshine. High 76. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 54.

Mostly clear skies. Low 54. Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 78.

Sunny skies. High 78. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.

Partly sunny skies. High 75. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 50.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 50. Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.

Partly sunny skies. High 75. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 53.

Mostly clear skies. Low 53. Friday: Sunny skies. High 77.

Sunny skies. High 77. Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 58.

