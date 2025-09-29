Enjoy A Sunny Week Ahead In Southwest Michigan
Foggy mornings give way to sunny afternoons across Southwest Michigan this week. The perfect weather for a stroll or a drive through the countryside.
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, September 29th, 2025, through Friday, October 3rd, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)
Calhoun County 5-Day Forecast
- Monday: Areas of fog before 9 this morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 82.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 50.
- Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 81.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 50.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 74.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46.
- Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 46.
- Friday: Sunny skies. High 81.
- Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.
Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast
- Monday: Areas of patchy fog between 7 and 10 this morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 76.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 51.
- Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 80.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 51.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 74.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47.
- Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 48.
- Friday: Sunny skies. High 80.
- Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 55.
Van Buren County Weekend Forecast
- Monday: Sunshine. High 76.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 54.
- Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 78.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 50.
- Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 53.
- Friday: Sunny skies. High 77.
- Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 58.
