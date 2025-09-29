Enjoy A Sunny Week Ahead In Southwest Michigan

Enjoy A Sunny Week Ahead In Southwest Michigan

Photo by Ladislav Stercell on Unsplash

Foggy mornings give way to sunny afternoons across Southwest Michigan this week. The perfect weather for a stroll or a drive through the countryside.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, September 29th, 2025, through Friday, October 3rd, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

 

Calhoun County 5-Day Forecast

 

Photo by Caleb Minear on Unsplash
loading...

 

  • Monday:  Areas of fog before 9 this morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 82.
  • Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 50.
  • Tuesday:  Sunny skies. High 81.
  • Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 50.
  • Wednesday:  Partly sunny skies. High 74.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46.
  • Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.
  • Thursday Night:  Mostly clear skies. Low 46.
  • Friday: Sunny skies. High 81.
  • Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 53.

 

 

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

 

Canva
loading...

 

  • Monday:  Areas of patchy fog between 7 and 10 this morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 76.
  • Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 51.
  • Tuesday:  Sunny skies. High 80.
  • Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 51.
  • Wednesday:  Partly sunny skies. High 74.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47.
  • Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.
  • Thursday Night:  Mostly clear skies. Low 48.
  • Friday: Sunny skies. High 80.
  • Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 55.

 

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

 

Photo courtesy of Dana Marshall
loading...

 

  • Monday: Sunshine. High 76.
  • Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 54.
  • Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 78.
  • Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53.
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 50.
  • Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 75.
  • Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 53.
  • Friday: Sunny skies. High 77.
  • Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 58.

 

Dogs + Fall Outfits = Pure Joy

Who doesn't love "crunching" through fallen leaves? These perfectly dressed pups are ready for their autumn adventures, whether it's chasing falling leaves at the park or embracing hygge. Check out their flannels and 'fits and be prepared to smile as big as a jack-o-lantern!

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

 

 

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

 

Filed Under: Calhoun County, Kalamazoo, KzooFeatured, Van Buren County
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Weather

More From WKFR