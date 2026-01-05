As we slide into the new year, sweater weather is here to stay. Expect highs in the 30s and 40s throughout the week.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, January 5th, 2026, through Sunday, January 11th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 36.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 36. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and foggy with a slight chance of freezing rain overnight. Low 30.

Mostly cloudy and foggy with a slight chance of freezing rain overnight. Low 30. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and rain showers. High 40.

Mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and rain showers. High 40. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 41.

Partly sunny skies. High 41. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34. Thursday: Partly sunny skies with afternoon rain showers. High 49.

Partly sunny skies with afternoon rain showers. High 49. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 36.

Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 36. Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain. High 48.

Mostly cloudy with rain. High 48. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 32.

Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 32. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High 38.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High 38. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 24. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 32.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 36.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 36. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and foggy with a slight chance of freezing rain overnight. Low 30.

Mostly cloudy and foggy with a slight chance of freezing rain overnight. Low 30. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and rain showers. High 39.

Mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and rain showers. High 39. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 40.

Partly sunny skies. High 40. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34. Thursday: Partly sunny skies with afternoon rain showers. High 49.

Partly sunny skies with afternoon rain showers. High 49. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 36.

Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 36. Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain. High 46.

Mostly cloudy with rain. High 46. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 32.

Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 32. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High 37.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High 37. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 24. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 32.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 37.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 37. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the early morning hours. Low 33.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the early morning hours. Low 33. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and rain showers. High 40.

Mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and rain showers. High 40. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 41.

Partly sunny skies. High 41. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 35.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 35. Thursday: Partly sunny skies with afternoon rain showers. High 48.

Partly sunny skies with afternoon rain showers. High 48. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 36.

Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 36. Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain. High 45.

Mostly cloudy with rain. High 45. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 32.

Mostly cloudy with rain. Low 32. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High 37.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High 37. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 26.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 26. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. High 32.

