Southwest Michigan marching band families, this is your moment to make some noise. Yes, even louder than the percussion section.

We’re looking for your favorite high school marching band, and it all starts with nominations.

If you’re part of a band family, you know the halftime show is only a small piece of the commitment. There are rehearsals, competitions, road trips, fundraisers, and enough hauling of instruments and equipment to qualify as a moving company.

Behind every performance are students putting in the work, directors keeping everyone in step, and families making sure somebody remembered the shoes.

As the 2026 high school marching band season heads into its home stretch, let’s give these hardworking students and their supporters some well-deserved recognition.

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Nominate Your Favorite Southwest Michigan High School Marching Band

Nominations are open Thursday, November 12, through Monday, November 16, 2026.

Only one nomination is needed per high school band. Nominations do not count as votes. Getting your band nominated puts it in the running. Rallying everyone you’ve ever met comes later.

Which Southwest Michigan High Schools Are Eligible?

This poll is open only to high school marching bands from these Michigan counties:

Van Buren

Kalamazoo

Calhoun

St. Joseph

Branch

Allegan

Berrien

Barry

Got a band that deserves the spotlight? Nominate them below, and help us celebrate the students who bring the soundtrack to Friday nights.

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Southwest Michigan High School Marching Band Poll

Nomination Period: Thursday, November 12th, 2026, through Monday, November 16th, 2026

Thursday, November 12th, 2026, through Monday, November 16th, 2026 Voting Period: Monday, November 16th, 2026, through Wednesday, November 25th at 5 AM.

Monday, November 16th, 2026, through Wednesday, November 25th at 5 AM. Results: Announced and published Wednesday, November 25th at 8:30 am.

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Below are the top 5 from last year's marching band poll.

Your 5 Favorite High School Marching Bands in Southwest Michigan 2025

#5. The Parchment Panthers received 8.23% of the vote.

received 8.23% of the vote. #4. The Portage Central Marching Mustangs received 8.50% of the vote.

received 8.50% of the vote. #3. The South Haven Purple Pride received 9.61% of the vote.

received 9.61% of the vote. #2. The Otsego Bulldogs received 10.10% of the vote.

received 10.10% of the vote. #1. The Plainwell Trojans received 11.06% of the vote.

Click here to see the full poll results for 2025.

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