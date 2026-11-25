Need some more stuffing mix? Forgot the whipped cream? If you need to make a last-minute grocery run on Thanksgiving, we have two words for you: good luck! It's getting pretty hairy out there already.

Indiana Thanksgiving Store Hours You Need to Know

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As if the stress of holiday shopping isn't enough, let's add random store hours into the mix! To avoid going on a wild goose chase this Thursday for cans of jellied cranberries or fried onions, two of the stars of every Thanksgiving meal, let's be honest, you'll want to check out this list before you run out for last minute supplies.

The following grocery store chains have already announced plans to close on Thursday for the 2026 Thanksgiving holiday:

Consider this your friendly reminder that only well-seasoned shoppers should be hitting the grocery stores this Thanksgiving week!

An important point many shoppers across Indiana seem to be reiterating on social media is that the holidays are not the time to bring your B-game or send your backup grocery shoppers into the mix. We need experienced people in our stores right now. People who know their way around the grocery store and actually show up with a shopping list.

There's no time for catching up with friends in the middle of the aisle or blocking the green beans while you stand there debating whether the name brand or store brand is worth the extra few cents. We've got a Thanksgiving feast to prepare, people!

Read More: Is This Indiana's Favorite Thanksgiving Side?

Read More: Is This Indiana's Favorite Thanksgiving Side?

Meijer stores across Indiana will have limited hours on Thanksgiving Day this year, opening at 6:00 a.m. and closing at 5:00 p.m.

Indiana Kroger stores will have reduced hours on Thanksgiving Day, with closing times varying by location. Check with your local store before heading out, it could be anywhere between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m., with all pharmacies and clinics closed Thursday.

7 Most Forgotten Thanksgiving Shopping List Items According to a Former Grocery Store Worker I spent several years working at a small town grocery store on Thanksgiving Day. Here is what people most often ran in to get at the last minute before their big meal. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll