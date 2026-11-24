Kalamazoo is taking some pretty cool steps toward becoming a greener community. Over the past year, we've watched the city join a growing list of Michigan communities embracing food scrap recycling.

And, remember back in 2024 when Kalamazoo was exploring the possibility of introducing a reusable takeout container program downtown? Well, the city is making another move toward reducing foodservice packaging waste, and it's taking shape right in front of our eyes!

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Downtown Kalamazoo Makes Recycling Takeout Containers Easier

As of November 21, 2026, shoppers, diners, and visitors in downtown Kalamazoo have a new, convenient way to recycle takeout cups and containers while they're out and about, thanks to the new Bigbelly recycling program.

What Are Bigbelly Recycling Stations?

Bigbelly stations are the new public recycling bins you'll find throughout downtown Kalamazoo, including along the Kalamazoo Mall. According to the city's announcement, there are now 51 recycling bins in the city. But what makes these bins so special is that they're now accepting more than your typical recyclable bottles and cans.

Thanks to this new initiative, you can also toss your clean, empty paper cups, plastic cups, and takeout containers into the recycling side of these Bigbelly stations.

While these items have always been accepted in residential recycling bins, the new Bigbelly stations make it easier to recycle when you're on the go. And, isn't that one of the main draws to downtown Kalamazoo, the coffee shops?

Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth

I've really got to hand it to Downtown Kalamazoo, their website layout is so easy to navigate and it clearly lays out all the items that are accepted by the bins, and the ones that aren't. Click here to find locations of Bigbelly stations in Kalamazoo.

13 Items You Should Never Put in Your Recycling Bin in Michigan Some of these items might be accepted depending on where you live, but for the most part, these are things that do not belong in your recycling bin across Michigan. Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie