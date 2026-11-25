If you don't recognize him by name, you'll definitely recognize him by his style. Countless artists have emulated his iconic look in the decades since his passing, but artist Keith Haring was truly one of a kind.

Now, Michigan art lovers have an opportunity to experience more than 250 original works from the legendary artist when the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts opens its new exhibition, "Keith Haring: Radiant Vision." Here's what we know so far!

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Kalamazoo Is Getting an Exhibition Art Lovers Won't Want to Miss

This exhibit perfectly highlights one of the (many) reasons having cultural institutions like the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is so important. Places like this bring the work of internationally recognized artists, such as Haring, into our own backyard, giving us the chance to experience incredible art and discover new perspectives, all right here in Southwest Michigan!

Keith Haring emerged as the shooting star of the New York art scene in the ‘80s. Becoming world famous almost overnight, his simply drawn ﬁgures were soon to be found on watches and cars, T-shirts and shopping bags, turning Haring into one of the best-known artists of his generation. -- Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, 'Radiant Vision' exhibit

Haring produced many iconic pieces of pop art during his brief life and career, and now we have a chance to view over 250 original works and exhibits with our own eyes at "Keith Haring: Radiant Vision", which opens June 4, 2027 in Kalamazoo.

Getty Images Keith Haring Art Exhibit

Original works from graffiti artist LAII (Angel Ortiz), known for his frequent collaborations with Haring, will also be on display as part of the exhibit.

Admission: General admission for adults is $10 and $5 for kids age 7-17, with discounts for students, military, and seniors. The museum offers free admission on Thursdays with extended hours. Find more details and plan your visit here.

Street Art of Downtown South Haven Public sculpture is growing in downtown South Haven. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon