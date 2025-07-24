Live music at Club Soda, family meals at Theo & Stacy's, and other nostalgic Kalamazoo areas that closed way too soon.

I grew up on Club 103 at Electric Avenue over by the Western campus back in the early 1990s. For me personally, that is the local business that I miss the most. I have nothing but fond memories.

Check out this list of 10 businesses that we wish were still around and share your memories with us on social media.

Below you find, in alphabetical order, 10 of the most iconic Southwest Michigan businesses that we still miss.

10 Nostalgic Southwest Michigan Spots That Closed Too Soon

Bill Knapp's

Iconic SW Michigan Businesses Google Street View loading...

Bill Knapp's was an American family restaurant chain that started in Battle Creek back in 1948. At its peak, Bill Knapp's had more than 60 restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Illinois, and Indiana, according Wikipedia. The once-popular restaurant closed all locations by 2002.

Bruno's Pizza

Iconic SW Michigan Businesses Google Street View loading...

After 62 years in business, Bruno's Pizza closed its doors in the Summer of 2023.

Chicago Style Pizza

Iconic SW Michigan Businesses Google Street View loading...

This pizzeria, known for its stuffed, deep-dish, and tavern-style pizzas, closed its Portage location after many years.

Club Soda

Iconic SW Michigan Businesses Canva loading...

Featuring both national and local acts, Club Soda was a major live music venue from 1983-2007.

Electric Avenue

Iconic SW Michigan Businesses Dana Marshall loading...

Back in the '90s, I spent many weekends at Electric Avenue, as it was the only dance club in town with a teen night. At some point in the 90s, they rebranded the popular 80s nightclub from Electric Avenue to Graffiti's. It eventually became a video store. The original Electric Avenue building was just demolished in 2016.

Fannie May Candies

Iconic SW Michigan Businesses Google Street View loading...

The last Michigan location of Fanny May Candies was on South Westnedge Avenue in Portage. The store closed for good in 2019.

Rugger's Up and Under

Iconic SW Michigan Businesses Google Street View loading...

This downtown bar and grill, popular with students, has closed and reopened numerous times over the last couple of years. It closed for good in March 2025.

The Clock Restaurant in Battle Creek

Iconic SW Michigan Businesses Canva loading...

The Clock Restaurant on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek was very popular in the 1970s and 80s. Rhonda Street talked about her memories of the restaurant on Facebook,

Awesome food. Little jukeboxes on every table and great service. Yes, it closed many, many years ago, but we still miss it.

The Warehouse

Iconic SW Michigan Businesses Canva loading...

The Warehouse was a popular nightlife spot in Kalamazoo in the late 1970s and early 80s. It was replaced by Club Soda in 1983.

Theo & Stacy's

Iconic SW Michigan Businesses Google Street View loading...

In 2023, after 50 years of delicious Greek food, this Kalamazoo institution closed for good.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments.

