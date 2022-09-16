Mackinac Island is about to get loud! In the coming weeks the straits of Mackinac will welcome every color of the rainbow as the typically quiet island prepares to host its first ever Pride celebration. Better late than never!

Yes that's correct, believe it or not Mackinac Island has never hosted an official Pride festival before this year. The island, which was just voted "Best Island" by Travel + Leisure, will welcome pride-goers later this month. Here's what you need to know:

What to Expect:

Mackinac Island Straits Pride Festival will take place September 22-25, 2022. The four day celebration will feature drag bingo, drag brunch, and of course it wouldn't be a true Pride festival without a drag show! The celebration will culminate Saturday night with the disco-themed queer prom at the community hall.

However, because this is Mackinac Island, Pride will also feature activities with that classic "island flare". Because the island famously lacks transportation by automobile, pride-goers are also encouraged to participate in the "Dray Ride", a hay ride style tour by horse-drawn wagon and the "Pride Ride" group bike tour around the perimeter of the island on Friday afternoon starting from Marquette Park.

Those who are still around on Sunday morning can enjoy all the beauty and splendor of Mackinac Island aboard the Pride Cruise, which highlights local landmarks like Arch Rock, British Landing, and the West Bluff. Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and cocktails will be served-- a perfect way to start your Sunday Funday!

Straits Pride vice-president Kyrsten Cavazos, who is a year-round resident of Mackinac Island, tells Pride Source,

...we want people to feel safe on the island...We’d like to change the narrative to show people that though it is rural and it is up north, that, contrary to reputations...this area is very open to the LGBT community — it can be very progressive and welcoming

I, for one, am so excited to see Pride celebrations popping up across the Mitten. My little hometown of Allegan just hosted their first Pride celebration last month and now Mackinac Island is making waves too. Hopefully this is a sign of how welcoming and loving we Michiganders can be!