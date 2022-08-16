The sleepy little town of Allegan is about to get LOUD! For the first time ever this small town is set to host its first inclusive Pride celebration, Allegan Out Loud! at the Riverfront Plaza. An Allegan resident myself, I am all for this landmark celebration!

With a modest population of 5,000, Allegan can be considered progressive in many ways. For example, there are several dispensaries, two breweries, and a social district enabling residents to enjoy adult beverages while roaming city streets. However, there are still small town politics in place and the event has been met with some resistance.

When Allegan Out Loud! organizers originally approached the city council with the idea for the family-friendly event, permits were granted by a narrow margin of 4-3. The Allegan County News reports Teresa Galloway, Peter Hanse and Bill Morgan all voted against the event.

About The Event

Allegan Out Loud! is described as, "a grass roots organization operated by Allegan City residents aimed at fighting for social justice and equality for all" and will take place Saturday, August 20 starting at 3:00 p.m.

The event will kick-off with drag queen story time at the Episcopal church, followed by inclusive guest speakers, music, games, vendors, and food trucks. The day of celebration will end with a drag show by Grand Rapids' premiere drag entertainment company Beyond Beauty Drag Productions hosted by DeeDee Chaunte.

I, for one, am surprised it's taken Allegan this long to host its own Pride celebration. It must be that celebrations from nearby cities like Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo draw the biggest crowds but it's not about numbers-- it's about being heard! Find out more about the event here.