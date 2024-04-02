Will Hike For Wine.

I'm outdoorsy in that I like to drink wine on my patio-- and that's about the extent of it! While it may take a bit of coaxing I'm not above taking a leisurely stroll or easy-level hike, it would sure help to motivate me if I knew there were a perfectly chilled bottle of wine waiting at the finish line for me.

Nevermind food motivated, I'm wine motivated!

Mt. Tabor Trail SW Michigan Visit Southwest Michigan via TikTok loading...

While folks think Traverse City is the typically the first thing that comes to mind when you're talking about "Michigan wine", Southwest Michigan is certainly part of the conversation.

In fact, Warner Vineyards located in Paw Paw, MI is the second-oldest winery in the state of Michigan.

However, if you travel a little further south near the Baroda/Sawyer area you'll find a handful of great craft breweries and wineries tucked away off the beaten path-- including this unique tasting trail experience:

Mt. Tabor Trails in Buchanan

Mt. Tabor Trail SW Michigan Visit Southwest Michigan via TikTok loading...

With 3.6 miles of winding trails through vineyards and woodlands the Mt. Tabor Trail is one of the most unique tasting experiences around!

Trailheads can be accessed from either Tabor Hill Winery or Round Barn Estate (not their brewery and public house in downtown Baroda) during normal business hours. A trail pass is needed, $5 for the day or $15 for the season.

Patrons are encouraged to purchase food and beverage from either location to bring along while you explore the trails 3 difficulty levels: easiest, moderate, or hardest. Yes, you are encouraged to drink while you hike!

Tabor Hill winery Baroda, MI via Google Maps loading...

Whose Idea Was This?

According to the Southwest Michigan organization the project was provided by the Moersch Hospitality Group, who owns and operates both wineries. According to the website,

Everyone is welcome on the trails (even goats have visited). So you can make this a fun opportunity for the whole family. Pets must be on a leash...Please share your photos with us using #swmichigan on social media.

Round Barn Winery Baroda, MI via Google Maps loading...

This sounds like an amazing experience that I imagine will differ depending on the time of year that you're visiting. Hence the season pass, I bet the trail looks entirely different with every new season. Get more information and check out a map of the trail here.

