Quick! Somebody Save This Historic Home For Sale in Cassopolis, MI
They just don't make them like they used to!
Sure this home for sale in the heart of Cassopolis, Michigan is a little worse for wear. That's why somebody needs to quick snatch this up to restore it to its former glory!
According to the listing this historic home was built in 1850. What was even happening in the world in 1850? Well, that was the year the U.S. elected our 13th President, Millard Fillmore, following President Zachary Taylor's untimely passing.
Look, this home is old-- and it shows-- but if you're like me you can just see all the potential there in those good bones.
I'm most excited about the hand-carved staircase, stained glass, and the upstairs bathroom:
As someone who loves a good soak I would do just what the home's listing says transform the enormous bathroom,
...into your personal oasis. With your touch, it could become a spa-like retreat.
Need I say more? Take a look:
They Don't Make Them Like They Used To! Home For Sale in Cassopolis, MI
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon