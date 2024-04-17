Quick! Somebody Save This Historic Home For Sale in Cassopolis, MI

Quick! Somebody Save This Historic Home For Sale in Cassopolis, MI

Christie Brown/@properties Christie's International R.E/Zillow/Canva

They just don't make them like they used to!

Sure this home for sale in the heart of Cassopolis, Michigan is a little worse for wear. That's why somebody needs to quick snatch this up to restore it to its former glory!

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

According to the listing this historic home was built in 1850. What was even happening in the world in 1850? Well, that was the year the U.S. elected our 13th President, Millard Fillmore, following President Zachary Taylor's untimely passing.

via Google Maps
loading...

Look, this home is old-- and it shows-- but if you're like me you can just see all the potential there in those good bones.

I'm most excited about the hand-carved staircase, stained glass, and the upstairs bathroom:

Christie Brown/@properties Christie's International R.E/Zillow
loading...

As someone who loves a good soak I would do just what the home's listing says transform the enormous bathroom,

...into your personal oasis. With your touch, it could become a spa-like retreat.

Need I say more? Take a look:

They Don't Make Them Like They Used To! Home For Sale in Cassopolis, MI

It may be a little rough around the edges, but this historic home located in Southwest Michigan has good bones! That's worth something...right?

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Filed Under: 204 N East St, Cassopolis, Michigan, Realtor Listing, southwest michigan
Categories: Articles, Michigan, Realtor Listings

More From WKFR