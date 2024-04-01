When Is The New Brewery In Cassopolis, MI Going To Open?

Have you heard? Something's brewing in Cassopolis, MI.

Located about an hour south of Kalamazoo is the small village of Cassopolis. Off the top of my head I can only think of 2 notable facts about the small community in Southwest Michigan:

It's home to beautiful Diamond Lake. The inventor of cat litter, Ed Lowe, is from there.

However, as an avid craft beer enthusiast I'll no doubt soon find myself racing out to Cassopolis to check out the area's newest brewery. Here's what we know so far!

Cassopolis Beer Company

Cassopolis Beer Company

This one almost slipped under my radar until I saw a social media post about the building project inside 139 N Broadway St. in downtown Cassopolis, MI.

Owners/operators Kortney and Teddy Romanetz have traveled from way out west to brew their beer right here in Michigan. According to the brewery's official Facebook page,

Craft Brews and Specialty Pizzas inspired by the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and served for the community members and visitors of Cassopolis, Michigan. Stay Tuned. We can't wait to meet you!

Cassopolis Beer Company, downtown Cassopolis, MI

Grand Opening

So far it looks like the new owners have put in plenty of hard work and elbow grease to bring the historic former firehouse to tip-top taproom shape; the floors have been poured, the brewing equipment has arrived, and there's already a buzz around town in anticipation! Some Facebook reactions include:

"Can’t wait. Looks good so far!" - Adam Kanzo

"awesome to see all the progress!" - Scott Coppa

"So exciting !! Getting closer and we are anxiously awaiting to check it out !!" - Nancy Banks

As for an official grand opening date all the brewery can say is: SOON.

Our best answer for opening right now is "Spring"! We will be sure to let everyone know as soon as we know! We are working hard to get there, stay tuned

