South Haven has Canceled 4th of July Fireworks; Here’s Why

Record high water levels on Lake Michigan have prompted South Haven city officials to cancel the 2020 fireworks show for Independence Day. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recorded all-time records for water levels in January and February of this year. The agency is predicting those levelsto riseeight to 10 inches higher byJuly. Higher than normal lake levelswill be seen throughout the summer, creating higher wave action and effectively submerging the pier –and making it unsafe for the pyrotechnics experts to stage the show.