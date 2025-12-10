Many Indiana residents prefer ready-made soup for a quick and convenient meal choice. However, residents are urged to check their cupboards for a soup brand recently recalled from grocery stores in Indiana that could cause severe illness.

Soup Recall Hits Grocery Stores In Indiana

According to a Food and Drug Administration announcement, the soup was sold in 14 states, including Indiana, and has been recalled due to a milk allergen not listed on the label. People who are allergic to milk or have severe sensitivity run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they consume this product. According to Food Allergy Research & Education, allergic reactions to milk vary from person to person, with symptoms ranging from mild, such as hives, to severe, including life-threatening anaphylaxis. The recall includes the following product:

Get our free mobile app

According to the FDA alert, Lil' Turtles voluntarily recalled its Grandma Belle’s branded tomato basil. The product was packaged in 17-ounce glass jars and was available in retail stores from September 23, 2022, to December 3, 2025. The issue was discovered during a routine inspection by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Lil' Turtles said. According to the FDA alert, all lot numbers of the soup product are impacted in the recall.

No illnesses have been reported. People with additional questions about the recall may contact the company at 330-897-6400.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray