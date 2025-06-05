Software Error Prompts Kia Recall in Michigan

The latest recall affecting Michigan car owners:

Are you keeping up with all these recalls? Because it's making my head spin! Just in the last few weeks Ford has recalled 274,000 SUVs for brake failure and now companies like Nissan, BMW, and Cadillac are also recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

Here's What We Know About the Kia Recall:

According to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Kia America, Inc. has issued a recall across Michigan and the rest of the United States due to a software malfunction which makes the vehicle non-compliant with federal requirements and safety standards. According to the notice,

Kia America, Inc. (Kia) is recalling certain 2025 K5 vehicles. A software error in the Power-net Domain Controller (PDC) may cause the parking lights to flicker...parking lights that fail to illuminate properly can reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Have a 2025 K5? Here's What Happens Next:

NHTSA says the remedy for the software error is simple and can be fixed by updating the PDC software update by a dealer or via over-the-air signal and will be free of charge.

2025 K5 owners should expect to receive a notice in the mail; letters will be mailed by June 24, 2025. Owners with concerns or questions can contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC341.

According to the latest data from BizzyCar 3.4 million vehicles have been recalled in the United States in the first quarter of 2025. Would you believe it's actually, "the lowest quarterly total in over 10 years and a significant drop from 6.58 million in Q4 2024"? Take a look at the data below:

