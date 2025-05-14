Michigan Warned Nearly 274,000 Ford SUVs Now Under Urgent Recall

Many Michigan residents own a Ford vehicle, as it's one of the most popular American carmakers, especially its line of SUVs. However, Ford owners in Michigan are warned that nearly 274,000 SUVs are being recalled for an issue that could significantly increase the risk of accidents and collisions on the road.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford has announced a recall affecting 273,789 vehicles in Michigan and the U.S. because of potentially faulty brake systems. Brake fluid in the affected vehicles may leak due to the front brake lines coming in contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe and being damaged. This defect could lead to reduced braking performance, significantly increasing the risk of accidents and collisions on the road. The recall affects the following vehicles:

The recall includes certain 2022-2024 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition SUVs: 23,315 Expeditions and 50,474 Navigators, though only 1 percent of that population is expected to have the defect. Ford is telling Expedition and Lincoln Navigator owners involved in the recall to take their vehicles to a dealer to be inspected. If the brake line or air cleaner outlet pipe needs to be replaced, it will be covered free of charge.

Ford plans to notify vehicle owners by mail starting May 26, 2025. Vehicle owners can see if their cars are under recall at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls. The company said it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this issue.

