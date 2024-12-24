Michigan Man Shares Simple Hack For Quickly Clearing Snow

No snow blower? No problem!

See, they can't make us get rid of Tiktok because I learn way too many useful things on there. Tiktok is how I learned about the cooking carrot, the Mr. Clean pool hack, and the best way to pack a cooler for ultimate summer fun.

Get our free mobile app

While winter has only just technically begun in Michigan we've still experienced plenty of winter up until this point! Especially here in West Michigan where we often get dumped on with Lake Effect snow that makes travel extra slick and treacherous. Is this what we mean when we say Michigan is a 'Water-Winter Wonderland'?

An often overlooked but very real threat to folks living in Michigan over age 40 is shoveling snow. According to the American Heart Association,

snow shoveling may place extra stress on the heart, especially in people who aren’t used to regular physical exercise... hundreds of people die during or just after snow removal in the United States each year.

All the more reason to hire the neighborhood kids or a snowplow service to clear your driveway this winter. However, if that's not in the budget this year consider this lifehack which could save you time, money, and your life.

Snow Hack Michigan @hangwithhope via TikTok/Canva loading...

Michigan Tiktok user Hang With Hope as she just shared her husband's quick and simple lifehack for clearing snow from a large area quickly and I'm wondering why we didn't think of this sooner: use a giant piece of plywood.

The fact that it's plywood makes it easy and light to carry and push around, and the larger the sheet of plywood the more snow you'll clear in a single pass. What other lifehacks will we miss out on when Tiktok eventually goes away?

Winter Weather Safety Tips for Michiganders Whether you're staying indoors, shoveling your driveway, or hitting the slopes, here are tips for remaining safe and injury-free this winter season: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon