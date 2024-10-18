As the leaves and temperatures fall in Indiana, it won't be long until we see the first snowflakes fly. And Indiana residents should brace themselves for wet, heavy snow and frigid temperatures on the way in the extended forecast.

Canva Canva loading...

Indiana Expecting Heavy Snow & Frigid Temps In Extended Forecast

Indiana has experienced a mild start to fall, but the Winter season could make up for that. The fall flakes could fly by Thanksgiving according to the extended forecast with below-average temperatures on tap which is just a preview of what to expect for Winter in Indiana.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Farmer's Almanac, Indiana will see periods of wet, heavy snow and rain starting in early November and there is one period where residents should brace themselves for a Winter whirlwind:

We would especially highlight the time frames from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27, which could mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice (depending on where you live).

The Farmer's Almanac boasts an average accuracy of about 80% for its weather reports. The long-range predictions are based on historical weather data, solar cycles, and meteorology. It also includes some folklore in predicting weather forecasts. And while no one can predict Indiana weather with 100 percent accuracy, the forecast is something to be aware of as we head into the colder months. Check out other signs below that a colder winter is ahead in the Hoosier state.

Old Wives Tales About Weather And Why They're Right When you see that there's actually some science behind these, it definitely makes you consider the validity of these old wives tales about weather.