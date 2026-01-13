Many Michigan residents look forward to colder weather months for one reason: outdoor insects seemingly disappear. However, there is one pest that emerges in swarms in winter, causing concerns for residents, as they see an invasion of bugs in their snow-covered yards.

Snow Flea Season In Michigan- What The Experts Want You To Know

Each season in Michigan brings its own unique pest challenges, and winter is no exception in the Great Lakes state. Many insects seek shelter indoors, such as box elder and stink bugs. Various spiders may become more noticeable, and ants look for warmth and food, especially in heated garages or basements. And Michigan's cold, wet weather is revealing another tiny insect you may see bouncing across the snow.

One of the first signs of early spring in cold climates is the appearance of “snow fleas.” Snow fleas are not technically fleas at all, but they get their name due to their ability to jump with their spring-like tails. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week posted a little refresher on snow fleas:

“These tiny bouncing specks you see hopping across the snow are springtails, ancient little arthropods that have been around since before dinosaurs were a thing. They show up on snow because cold temperatures slow them down just enough for us to notice their chaotic parkour routine.”

According to the USFWS, snow fleas do not bite and are not harmful to humans. Their primary job? Helping to keep our soil healthy.

“They are just out here eating decaying plant matter and minding their own business like tiny compost managers with springs for legs.

