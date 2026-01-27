Michigan's recent weather events, including brutally cold temperatures and massive snowfall, have forced many school districts to cancel classes for multiple days. Districts are now monitoring how many snow days they have left, and with more extreme weather in the forecast, what happens if they use them all?

Here's What Happens When Michigan Schools Run Out Of Snow Days

According to Bridge, Michigan school districts consider a forecast of frigid temperatures or treacherous driving conditions sufficient to close schools. A superintendent may also weigh whether enough staff and bus drivers will be available, and also consider what other districts are doing before deciding to call off school. Many school districts in Michigan are already approaching the state's maximum number of days to cancel classes. So what happens next when a district has reached the maximum?

Under Michigan law, students must have a minimum of 1,098 hours of instruction each year. Districts are automatically allowed to miss up to six school days due to weather or other uncontrollable events. An additional three days can be forgiven by the state through a waiver process, typically determined later in the school year by the Michigan Department of Education. If the state superintendent grants the three additional days and districts exceed them, changes to the school year would be made, including extending the school year.

According to CBS News, the Michigan Department of Education has not received any waiver requests.

