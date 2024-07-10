Now that summertime is in full swing, Michigan and Ohio residents soak up the warm weather with outdoor activities. Enjoying the sun on any of the incredible lakes in these states is a great way to spend a summer day. But beware of one popular lake where many people enjoy swimming and being on the water. This lake in Michigan and Ohio has been named one of the most snake-infested in the U.S.

Canva Canva loading...

Popular Lake In MI And OH Named Most Snake-Infested In The Nation

While snakes can be found everywhere, you'll find water snakes near any significant water source, including rivers, ponds, and lakes. A-Z Animals recently ranked the most snake-infested lakes to look out for in the U.S. And one lake with dozens of beaches in Ohio and Michigan is on that list.

Coming in at #2 on the list of most snake-infested lakes in America is Lake Erie. According to A-Z Animals, the snake population in Lake Erie has continued to increase:

The population of Lake Erie water snakes is approaching 12,000. It was the 23rd species to be removed from the federal Endangered Species List in 2011, joining the bald eagle, American alligator, and peregrine falcon. About 300 acres of the inland habitat and 11 miles of shoreline also were protected for the water snake.

Canva Canva loading...

According to the National Wildlife Federation, most water snakes are about 3.5 feet long, pale grey to dark brown, with darker grey or brown bands, and are non-venomous. However, when agitated they may flatten their bodies and bite. With that in mind, it's a good idea to be on the lookout for them.

Read More: Ford, Michigan Cut $750 Million in Public Support from Marshall

6 Worst Things to Do at the Beach A couple of weeks ago we asked our listeners “What's the worst thing people do at the beach that ruins the fun for everyone?” Here are 6 of the biggest beach pet peeves. Gallery Credit: Sydney DuCharme