15 Snacks That Will Soon Be Gone Forever in Indiana

Indiana snack fans are shocked by Frito Lay's discontinuation of beloved Flamin' Hot varieties. Here are the changes you can expect.

This news will have many snack lovers feeling salty. So, why did Frito Lay put us in this pickle?

It's not uncommon for companies to do a deep dive into sales reports and "cut the fat." There's no doubt that It costs tons of lettuce for companies to produce and market multiple brands. That's why we're seeing cuts. But these are a lot of cuts and people are not going to be happy.

Here's what Sporked said about the bad news,

It’s unfortunately the time of year that everyone dreads: discontinuation time. Frito-Lay (makers of Lay’s, Cheetos, Fritos, Doritos, and other snacks you love in the chip aisle) is making a list (and checking it twice) of all of the snacks they reportedly plan to cut in 2025.

WARNING: The list below will make you sad.

15 Discontinued Snack Chips for Indiana In 2025 Below are the 15 snacks that will be discontinued this year in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall

When will some of our favorite snacks vanish from store shelves? We have not been told a specific target date, however, these items are likely to disappear this month.

You can stay up to date on this issue and other things connected to Frito-Lay by tapping here.

This news has me all twisted like a Flamin' Hot Pretzel, which is ironically discontinued.

