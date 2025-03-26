Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep their favorite snacks on hand for a quick bite between meals. However, residents are being warned to check their cupboards for a snack recalled in Michigan and Indiana that could contain pieces of metal.

Snack Item Recalled In Michigan & Indiana Over 'Pieces Of Metal'

Beef sticks are a go-to snack for people on low-carb and high-protein diets in Michigan and Indiana. However, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS), nearly 30,000 pounds of the popular snack have been recalled “may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal."

Idaho Smokehouse Partners is recalling approximately 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat Chomps beef stick products, which affects the following:

The 1.15-ounce packages of the “Original Beef” sticks — either packaged as a 12-count pouch, 8-count pouch, or single package — and the 1.15-ounce single package of the “Original Turkey” stick. The recalled products were packaged between Jan. 16 and Jan. 23. Recalled Original Beef Sticks will have an EST code of “6220A”, and recalled Original Turkey Sticks will have an EST code of “P6220A”.

While the FSIS recall alert says the recalled Chomps beef and turkey sticks were distributed to retailers in California and Illinois, a recall notice on the Costco website indicates that the recall is much larger. The notice states that the recalled Chomps beef and turkey sticks were sold at Costco locations in 22 states, including Michigan and Indiana.

According to the FSIS, two complaints have been filed from consumers who found pieces of metal in the recalled beef sticks. No injuries or adverse effects were reported. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

