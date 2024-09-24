There are plenty of big cities in Michigan to call home and we might often think those spots have the most expensive homes for sale in the Great Lakes state. Surprisingly, one small Michigan community was named one of the most expensive neighborhoods in America.

Small Michigan Community Now Named 'Most Expensive' In The Nation

HGTV recently listed the most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S. with plenty of luxurious real estate to add to your 'favorite' list on Zillow. Real estate data from CashNetUSA and Zillow determined the most upscale town, suburb, or community in every state. And one spot in Michigan is well worth the money.

Lakeside, Michigan is a small community located on the shores of Lake Michigan in Berrien County. Not only is it a popular vacation spot, but Lakeside, MI is a community that people want to call home. And you'll have to act fast and be prepared to spend a lot of dough. HGTV says:

This highly desirable town in Berrien County is home to fewer than 300 people and is known for excellent public schools, historic architecture and beautiful lake views. The average home in Lakeside costs $2,652,417, though you may pay more for Lake Michigan frontage.

A nine-bedroom Georgian estate with a wine cellar, swimming pool, and guest house is on track to be among the priciest sales thanks to a list price of $9,450,000. But, if you can't afford one of these homes, a weekend getaway to Lakeside to enjoy the best beach days, shopping, and activities and not break the bank is money well spent.

