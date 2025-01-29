There are plenty of Indiana cities that long-time residents have trouble pronouncing correctly. So it's no surprise when out-of-towners are left scratching their heads over how to pronounce some of the unique city names. One small town in the Hoosier state is now named one of the most difficult to pronounce in the nation.

Canva Canva loading...

Small Indiana Town Named 'Most Difficult-To-Pronounce' In America

Reader's Digest found the trickiest town names in America that people struggle to pronounce. The list includes towns like Quonochontaug in Rhode Island, Oconomowoc in Wisconsin, and Nacogdoches in Texas. One in Indiana gets butchered more than any other city in the state.

Get our free mobile app

According to Reader's Digest, Loogootee looks easy to pronounce but often leaves out-of-towners stumped:

When you see the name of this Indiana town in writing, you might think it’s easy to pronounce if only you could figure out which syllable takes the accent. But you would be wrong. In fact, “Loogootee” is pronounced Luh-GO-tee, which has been described as sounding like something you cough up when you have a cold.

While Loogootee may be the most difficult-to-pronounce town in Indiana, other cities can be tough to pronounce correctly on the first try.

Cayuga, pronounced kye-OO-gah, was also named one of the toughest to say in the state. Other Indiana towns that puzzle people the most also include:

Ligonier

Trafalgar

Nappanee

Oolitic

Montpelier

Rensselaer

Churubusco

16 Indiana Towns with Dirty-Sounding Names A majority of these towns were given their names in the mid-to-late 1800s as settlers making their way across the country found unclaimed plots of land and decided to make them their own. While I imagine they thought the names they came up with were innocent, and perhaps a tribute to something in their lives, pop culture has warped our minds to the point since then that we can't help but think of something about the town that was never intended by its founders. Take a look at this list. I guarantee there's at least one name that will make you chuckle. Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan