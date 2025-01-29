Small Indiana Town Named ‘Most Difficult-To-Pronounce’ In America
There are plenty of Indiana cities that long-time residents have trouble pronouncing correctly. So it's no surprise when out-of-towners are left scratching their heads over how to pronounce some of the unique city names. One small town in the Hoosier state is now named one of the most difficult to pronounce in the nation.
Reader's Digest found the trickiest town names in America that people struggle to pronounce. The list includes towns like Quonochontaug in Rhode Island, Oconomowoc in Wisconsin, and Nacogdoches in Texas. One in Indiana gets butchered more than any other city in the state.
According to Reader's Digest, Loogootee looks easy to pronounce but often leaves out-of-towners stumped:
When you see the name of this Indiana town in writing, you might think it’s easy to pronounce if only you could figure out which syllable takes the accent. But you would be wrong. In fact, “Loogootee” is pronounced Luh-GO-tee, which has been described as sounding like something you cough up when you have a cold.
While Loogootee may be the most difficult-to-pronounce town in Indiana, other cities can be tough to pronounce correctly on the first try.
Cayuga, pronounced kye-OO-gah, was also named one of the toughest to say in the state. Other Indiana towns that puzzle people the most also include:
- Ligonier
- Trafalgar
- Nappanee
- Oolitic
- Montpelier
- Rensselaer
- Churubusco
