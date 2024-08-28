Alert-Michigan Residents Warned Beware Of Severe And Deadly Virus

Health officials in Michigan are seeing cases of illnesses that usually circulate in the Great Lakes state this time of year. But one little-known virus has health officials concerned and Michigan residents are urged to beware as it's spreading quickly and has turned deadly.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Residents Warned Beware Of Severe And Deadly Virus

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), recent data shows a sharp rise in mosquito-borne viruses in Michigan such as West Nile, Jamestown Canyon, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises health officials in Michigan and the U.S. to be aware of another mosquito-borne virus as cases rise.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to the CDC, the Oropouche virus also known as 'sloth fever' has now been confirmed in the U.S. The virus spreads by midges and mosquito bites and is endemic in central and eastern South America. Those infected with the virus had recently traveled to Cuba. The CDC said these cases highlight the urgency of reducing the spread to the U.S. and to look for the following symptoms:

Canva Canva loading...

The most common symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and joint stiffness or pain. Other symptoms can include diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, rash, back pain, and bleeding. Doctors treat symptoms with rest, fluids, and acetaminophen for fever and pain. The CDC says the best way for people to protect themselves from Oropouche is to prevent bites from biting midges and mosquitoes. There are no vaccines to prevent Oropouche virus disease.

Read More: Bankrupt Business Closing Two Stores in Michigan Soon

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart