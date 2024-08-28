Alert-Michigan Residents Warned Beware Of Severe And Deadly Virus
Health officials in Michigan are seeing cases of illnesses that usually circulate in the Great Lakes state this time of year. But one little-known virus has health officials concerned and Michigan residents are urged to beware as it's spreading quickly and has turned deadly.
Michigan Residents Warned Beware Of Severe And Deadly Virus
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), recent data shows a sharp rise in mosquito-borne viruses in Michigan such as West Nile, Jamestown Canyon, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises health officials in Michigan and the U.S. to be aware of another mosquito-borne virus as cases rise.
According to the CDC, the Oropouche virus also known as 'sloth fever' has now been confirmed in the U.S. The virus spreads by midges and mosquito bites and is endemic in central and eastern South America. Those infected with the virus had recently traveled to Cuba. The CDC said these cases highlight the urgency of reducing the spread to the U.S. and to look for the following symptoms:
The most common symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and joint stiffness or pain. Other symptoms can include diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, rash, back pain, and bleeding. Doctors treat symptoms with rest, fluids, and acetaminophen for fever and pain. The CDC says the best way for people to protect themselves from Oropouche is to prevent bites from biting midges and mosquitoes. There are no vaccines to prevent Oropouche virus disease.
Read More: Bankrupt Business Closing Two Stores in Michigan Soon
Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
The Colors and Scents Mosquitos Love and Hate
Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams