Caution: It’s Skunk Mating Season in Michigan

What's that smell? The mating season for these little stinkers has begun. Here's what you need to know about skunk mating season in Michigan.

Skunks get a bad rap. The stories of these little critters in the weasel family tend to be a bit scent-sational. Sure, being sprayed by a skunk can be one of the worst days of your life. However, skunks will only spray a human if they feel threatened. That stinky skunk spray is their only line of defense. Once they spray, it takes them 2 weeks to replenish their stinker.

As a human, unless you are physically threatening a skunk, you have nothing to worry about. However, if you are a dog parent, this is a different story altogether. Skunks find dogs threatening, and rightfully so. If your dog gets sprayed, that odor will be a part of your life for a long, long time.

Speaking of that odor. You may have noticed skunky smells in your backyard recently. Many people think skunks hibernate during the winter in Michigan. That is a myth. Skunks are less active, but not hibernating.

Skunks Mating in Michigan

The reason you can smell them is that males are traveling around looking for females to mate with between February and April according to AnimalCaptureWildlifeControl.com,

Males can travel up to five miles to look for females, often as soon as February. They emerge from underground skunk dens, which may be under a building, porch, or deck. Males become active sooner during a milder winter and later in harsher winters.

Skunk kittens start popping out in the mid to late Spring. Next time you see a skunk, just say hello and move on with your day. They are incredibly cute animals that mean no harm.

Smell you later.

