Looks like we’re in for a warm start to the weekend, but don't forget that umbrella for Saturday's afternoon showers. Keep those plans flexible!

Scroll down to see the full Southwest Michigan weather forecast for the weekend of Friday, September 19th, 2025, through Sunday, September 21st, 2025. Below you'll find the weekend outlook for the following counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren.

Calhoun County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 84.

Sunny. High 84. Friday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 58.

Cloudy skies. Low 58. Saturday: A 30% chance of showers after 2 PM. Then partly sunny. High 84.

A 30% chance of showers after 2 PM. Then partly sunny. High 84. Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 58.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 58. Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning through early afternoon. High 79.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning through early afternoon. High 79. Sunday Night: Showers and a thunderstorm are likely. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 59.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 85.

Sunny. High 85. Friday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 58.

Cloudy skies. Low 58. Saturday: A 30% chance of showers after 2 PM. Then partly sunny. High 83.

A 30% chance of showers after 2 PM. Then partly sunny. High 83. Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 58.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 58. Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning through early afternoon. High 77.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning through early afternoon. High 77. Sunday Night: Showers and a thunderstorm are likely. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low 58.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 83.

Sunny. High 83. Friday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 61.

Cloudy skies. Low 61. Saturday: After 5 PM, there's a chance of showers and a thunderstorm. Then partly sunny. High 81.

After 5 PM, there's a chance of showers and a thunderstorm. Then partly sunny. High 81. Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Then, mostly cloudy skies. Low 59.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Then, mostly cloudy skies. Low 59. Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning through early afternoon. High 75.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning through early afternoon. High 75. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower before 2 AM. Low 59.

(Source: National Weather Service)

