Should New ’20-Hour Rule’ Become Law in Michigan?

A new law recently took effect in the Northeast, now Michigan residents wonder whether the first-of-its-kind rule could soon become law here too.

New York became the first state in the U.S. to implement this law on January 1, 2025. If passed in Michigan it could affect all part-time and full-time employees across Michigan.

In 2025 Michiganders can expect new laws to take effect like automatic voter registration and two minimum wage increases, and new laws regarding paid leave:

On February 21, 2025 Michigan's new Earned Sick Time Act will replace the Paid Medical Leave Act meaning employees will begin accruing at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. However, many would love to see this new law concerning paid leave for expectant mothers as well.

What is New '20-Hour Rule'?

According to Nixon Peabody New York's newest law supports families by requiring all private employers to,

provide up to 20 hours of paid leave during any 52-week calendar period to all full-time and part-time employees for... physical examinations, medical procedures, monitoring and testing, and discussions with a healthcare provider needed to ensure a healthy pregnancy. Fertility treatment and care and end-of-pregnancy care appointments are also covered.

Additionally, employers are required to grant employees, "up to 30 minutes of paid lactation breaks" under the updated labor laws. In Michigan, employees who are lactating are granted reasonable breaks for such a purpose under federal law, but state law does not mandate those breaks must be paid.

I am all for any laws and provisions that make it easier for new and expectant parents; would you like to see a similar 20-hour rule come to Michigan?