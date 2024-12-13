6 New Laws Will Take Effect in Michigan in 2025

6 New Laws Will Take Effect in Michigan in 2025

Canva

2024 was a doozy; what will the new year bring?

A handful of new laws, apparently. Expect some big changes in the coming year! You'll want to know these new laws taking effect in the new year so you don't get caught slipping.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

On July 30, 2024 Governor Whitmer signed a new law taking effect this winter requiring Michigan drivers to be 200 feet away from  a snow plow that’s actively sanding or salting. This new civil infraction could cost Michigan drivers a $100 fine.

These 6 New Michigan Laws Will Take Effect in 2025

From the next minimum wage hike to car seat restraints, here are the new laws set to take effect in the coming new year.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Is It Illegal? Answering Frequently Asked Questions About Michigan Laws

Michigan has a lot of different laws - and some things that many THINK are illegal/legal that are actually the opposite. Let's take a look and provide answers to 50+ commonly asked questions about Michigan laws.

Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed

More Michigan Hunting Laws and Regulations You Should Know

Heads up hunters new and old, these are just a few Michigan hunting laws and regulations you may have not considered.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

Filed Under: Michigan, Michigan Laws, new year
Categories: Articles, Lists, News

More From WKFR