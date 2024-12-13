2024 was a doozy; what will the new year bring?

A handful of new laws, apparently. Expect some big changes in the coming year! You'll want to know these new laws taking effect in the new year so you don't get caught slipping.

Get our free mobile app

On July 30, 2024 Governor Whitmer signed a new law taking effect this winter requiring Michigan drivers to be 200 feet away from a snow plow that’s actively sanding or salting. This new civil infraction could cost Michigan drivers a $100 fine.

These 6 New Michigan Laws Will Take Effect in 2025 From the next minimum wage hike to car seat restraints, here are the new laws set to take effect in the coming new year. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Is It Illegal? Answering Frequently Asked Questions About Michigan Laws Michigan has a lot of different laws - and some things that many THINK are illegal/legal that are actually the opposite. Let's take a look and provide answers to 50+ commonly asked questions about Michigan laws. Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed