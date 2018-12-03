Should Kalamazoo Radio Stop Playing ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’?

A Cleveland radio station recently stopped playing the now controversial Christmas song #MeToo.

Should stations in Kalamazoo follow suit?

WZZM reports that a Cleveland radio station doesn't feel like the song fits in the currently climate,

The 1940s Christmas classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside" no longer stands the test of time. Not when its lyrics suggest a man who won't take no for an answer. Not when women who have felt silenced for decades have finally found a voice in the "Me Too" movement.

I've always felt like the song was a little, for lack of a better term, "rapey." In fact, last year we shared a video with you about the new "politically correct" version of "Baby, It's Cold Outside." Click here to check that out.