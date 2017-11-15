Baby It’s Cold Outside – Politically Correct Version

We asked you if the classic Christmas song "Baby It's Cold Outside" is creepy or just a classic. That led to a hilarious discovery.

NOTE: It's important for me to say up front, we are in NO way making light of sexual harassment or sexual abuse.

The last time I checked the numbers of the poll below it was neck and neck.

48% Say "Yes, The Song is Creepy"

52% Say "No, It's A Classic!"

Jaime of Battle Creek posted the 'politically correct' version of the song. I challenge you to watch this without laughing. Here is Lydia Liza and Josiah Lemanski with their version of "Baby It's Cold Outside."