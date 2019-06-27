Shocking Video of Michigan Woman Jumping On Car To Stop Theft

A Lowe's customer put her life on the line to stop alleged shoplifters in Ypsilanti, MI Monday.



The suspects may have gotten away with power tools from Lowe's according to WXYZ,

Police report the driver and two passengers are wanted for stealing power tools from the hardware store on Monday around 4:30 in the afternoon. In the video you see the unidentified woman jump on the hood as other vehicles attempt to block the car from leaving the parking lot.

Check out the video of this crazy moment in the Lowe's parking lot in Ypsilanti below.

Police strongly discourage people from getting in the way of suspected criminals. Do not put yourself at risk and simply call the police. If I'm being honest, I don't think I would jump on a moving vehicle if the suspects were stealing my stuff...much less from a store I don't even work at.

What would you do?