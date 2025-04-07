10 Easiest Cities in Michigan For Hooking Up

Kalamazoo was named one of the top 10 easiest cities in Michigan. But you will NOT believe what Michigan town is number one on this list.

A slightly crass headline from the online publication Road Snacks got my attention over the weekend. That headline, "The 10 Easiest Cities To Get Laid In Michigan For 2024."

After reading their methodology, I'm still unsure of how they came up with their results. But oh well, let's have fun with it.

(Scroll down to see the 10 easiest cities for hooking up in Michigan.)

The 10 Easiest Cities To Get Busy In Michigan For 2024 Canva loading...

The 10 Easiest Places To Get Laid In Michigan

How, on God's green earth, does Mount Pleasant land the top spot on the 10 easiest places to get some? Make this make sense? There are less than 22,000 residents and only 3 bars and 2 colleges.

At first glance I was shocked that Kalamazoo was in the top 10. Now, I'm shocked that Mount Pleasant is easier than Kalamazoo.

Do you think Road Snacks got it right? Let us know in the comments. You can see their full list of 94 Michigan cities and how easy they are by tapping here.

As a person who lives in Kalamazoo, I'm shocked that this small town made this top 10 list. Speaking of Kalamazoo, check out 5 guys on the dating scene in this town. Keep scrolling to see the most dangerous states for online dating.

