Michigan Drivers Beware of ‘Sliders’ Theft at Gas Pump

One of the latest threats to Michigan drivers is lurking right at the gas pump.

Here's what you need to know and how to avoid it. Or, maybe you're already paranoid, like myself, and you've been doing this the whole time!

Here's What You Need to Know:

You can never be too sure what threats are lurking in plain sight. As women, we know all too well the importance of being aware of your surroundings at all times. Whether it's being alone in a parking garage, walking on a busy city street, or even stopping at the gas station to fuel up.

While I'm sure no one particularly likes to pump gas (especially during winter in Michigan) here's one more thing to consider when pulling up to the pump:

"Sliders"

You might have guessed, but as the name implies these "sliders" pull up next to your vehicle at the pump, quickly slide or reach into your vehicle to swipe your valuables while you're distracted at the pump, and simply drive off.

Like I said, I'm paranoid, but at some point I suddenly became very aware of how easy it would be for someone to quickly reach into my car and snatch my purse-- which is usually left sitting on my passenger seat after I've dug my debit card out.

How many of us just hop out at the pump without giving it a second thought? To better protect yourself when fueling up Crime Doctor suggests:

Always lock your doors and windows whenever you exit the car.

While outside pumping gas, pay attention to other people and cars.

Teach your family about these safety tips when buying fuel.

Develop a routine of locking car doors so it becomes a habit.

