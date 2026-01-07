Social media buzz has sparked concern about crime, but the facts say otherwise. Get ready for a closer look at Kalamazoo's safety story.

A trend has been snowballing for the last 3 months, with people on platforms like TikTok saying the violent crime rate in Kalamazoo is getting worse. New crime stats have been released. Let's take a look.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released a report on Tuesday, January 6th, showing stats that are quite the opposite of what TikTokers are saying. Before we jump into that report, let's see what people have been saying online.

Back in December, a TikToker named Maddie Bishop posted a video showing crime statistics comparing Kalamazoo's crime rate to other cities using the site NeighborhoodScout.com. Is this a reliable source? Yes, and no.

Neighborhood Scout is a fairly reliable source. However, there are a couple of important factors to keep in mind when using this site to compare crime rates.

#1. The current information on Neighborhood Scout that is referenced in the video above is data from 2023.

#2. Some crime data analysts have criticized the site for crime data that is an estimation based on FBI data and algorithms, which disregards actual data on the local level from local sources.

You should use sites like this as a guide, but always factor in the actual local data, not just national estimates. With that being said, let's dig into the local data.

2025 Kalamazoo Crime Statistics from KDPS

In their recent report, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says that in 2025, our city experienced the lowest violent crime rate in the last 10 years. Violent crime was down 10%, and property crime was down 17% over the last decade.

Over the past five years, homicides decreased by 53%, aggravated assaults declined by 28%, and robberies dropped by 44%. Property crime also continued a downward trend, with arson down 54% and motor vehicle theft down 34% over the same five-year period.

So, what does this mean? I think this means that our safety in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is improving, but we still have a long way to go. If you're like the TikToker in the video above, it is completely reasonable to have concerns over the crime in Kalamazoo. However, it is worth noting that things are improving, not getting worse.

What do you think? Do you feel that the rates of violent crime incidents are increasing or decreasing in Kalamazoo?