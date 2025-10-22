SafeWise Names Detroit Michigan’s Most Burglarized City

Every day we are placed in harm's way whether it be an intentional act or an accident. Although we may all feel safe throughout our day, for most of our lives we don't get to control how safe we actually are. On top of the thousands of things that could go drastically wrong in our everyday lives, we have to be aware of the crime happening around us as well.

Some people have had the blessing and luxury of never being the victim of a crime while others have been repeated victims. No, things never even out and there are tons of factors that go into what causes crime rates to climb. Also, not all crimes are created equally, no one wants to be a victim of a crime, but nonviolent crimes are easier to recover from than violent crimes.

One of the most common crimes in not only Michigan but the entire United States is burglary. This involves someone stealing something from someone's home, their vehicle, office, or any of their personal belongings at any time. Burglary rates continue to rise across the country, but some places are safer than others.

Have You Been A Victim Of Or Heard Of Recent Burglaries in Michigan?

SafeWise put together a list of the most burglarized city in every state, can you take a guess on which city ranks at the top of the list for Michigan. I'll give you a clue, it's not a trick question with an unexpected answer. If you said, Detroit then you're right on target. Detroit was ranked the city in Michigan that has the most burglaries.

Detroit is said to have 615,501 residents and experienced 4, 827 in 2023, leaving them with a 0.78 burglary rate. This rate makes Detroit the 21st most burglarized city in America, but in the same token that makes them the 29th least burglarized in the United States.