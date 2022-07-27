Unfortunately, fans of Shawn Mendes will be waiting a little longer to see the performer live as he announced on social media that he would be canceling the remainder of his tour.

Did Shawn Mendes Cancel His 2022 Tour?

After initially canceling the first three weeks of his North American tour in early July, the singer will now cancel the rest of the dates on his World Tour.

Is Shawn Mendes coming to Michigan?

Shawn's October 21st show in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena is canceled.

Why did Shawn Mendes cancel his tour stop in Grand Rapids?

Shawn announced on social media that he needed to cancel the shows for a mental health break and needs to take the 'right time to heal':

As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK / Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey

