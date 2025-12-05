What started with a viral TikTok video has led to a full-on fan following as this group of cats keeps a watchful eye over one of West Michigan's most infamous traffic hotspots.

Every day, as thousands of drivers commute through downtown Grand Rapids, S-Curve Kitty and the Amphitheater Kitties keep watch-- even if you didn’t know it.

Why does everyone love the S-Curve Kitty so much? What's not to love? In these troubled times filled with uncertainty, it's nice to know someone's looking out for us. Even if that "someone" is a house cat.

According to an interview with MLive, "S-Curve Kitty" is actually named Phoebe. Her owner, Aubrey Barile, says although Phoebe is an indoor cat she loves watching the world outside her window. As Barile told MLive,

People are emotionally taken by her. I feel they needed it..seeing everyone united over her is cool to watch in real time, especially because it’s so easy for the opposite to happen on social media.

Soon after she shot to fame, she was joined by neighbors the Amphitheater Kitties, who preside over nearby Acrisure Amphitheater. Again, keeping a watchful eye on drivers and passersby.

Now, all that fame and attention have brought a special gift to be shared with their fellow cats across Grand Rapids. On December 4th the cats' namesake, Acrisure Amphitheater, announced a very special donation in their honor:

This year, we’re showing some extra love to some of our favorite local legends and the newest members to our watch crew: the iconic S-Curve Kitty & Amphitheater Kitties...In honor of their purr-fect service we are donating to one of the largest cat shelters in Grand Rapids, Crash's Landing. Plus we gifted them official watch crew uniforms and toys to play with while they watch the shows at the Amphitheater next summer.

Thank you for your service, kitties! We'll all be looking for you on our next trip through downtown.

