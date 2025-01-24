Rock Band Unveils Michigan Tour Dates After 7-Year Absence

After 7 long years the wait is finally over!

One of the most iconic '90s rock bands just announced they're headed back to Michigan with a new tour after a 3-year long hiatus from the road.

It seems these days they're too busy scoring major motion pictures and winning Oscars and Golden Globes, but we're excited to hear this latest project is a return to form.

What Can We Expect From a 2025 Tour?

Industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails announced their "Peel It Back" tour in January, their first since 2022 and first time performing in Michigan since 2018, reports MLive. Not like frontman Trent Reznor and partner Atticus Ross haven't kept busy! The duo just scored their third Best Original Score win at the 2025 Golden Globes for their work on the Zedaya film Challengers.

Reznor and Ross will kick off their worldwide tour June 2025 in Dublin and will make a stop in Detroit on Friday August 22, 2025 at Little Caesar's Arena. Tickets are about to go on sale, so plan according! Fans have been waiting patiently for three years so tickets are bound to go fast on January 29.

Remember Those Early NIN Shows in Michigan?

One of the more crazier concerts I've attended was when NIN performed in Grand Rapids at the DeltaPlex (R.I.P.) in 2006. I was still in high school at the time so I saved up all my money from my summer job at Corky's Drive-In in Allegan, MI to get tickets.

NIN was one of my favorite bands at the time and I got to stay out late on a school night to see the show. Imagine my disappointment when a rowdy fan threw a lighter at Trent Reznor during one of the most intimate moments of the show, Hurt. The lighter hit Reznor in the face; he then pushed over his keyboard, storm off the stage, and that was the end of the show.

Were YOU at that show?

