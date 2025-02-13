The Lumineers Are Coming to Michigan This Year

The Denver-based folk rock band has a new tour which includes stops in Michigan this year.

Have you planned out your 2025 concert calendar yet? Forget Christmas, summer concert season is the most magical time of the year! Plenty of amazing artists have announced upcoming tour stops in Michigan this year including:

Ludacris, Post Malone, and The Weeknd, and now we can include The Lumineers among them. Having broken onto the charts with their self-titled debut album in 2012, today two-time Grammy nominees can be heard everywhere from TV commercials to Blockbuster movie soundtracks such as The Hunger Games franchise and Pete's Dragon.

The Lumineers "Automatic World Tour" includes not one, but two Michigan cities with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, February 18 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Artists Chance Peña and The Backseat Lovers are included among the opening acts for the Michigan dates. Find complete tour dates below:

07/03 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

07/08 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/09 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/11 — Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

07/13 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/15 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/22 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/23 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

07/25 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

07/29 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

07/30 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/02 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/09 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/13 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/14 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/16 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

08/30 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/03 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/06 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

09/08 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/09 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/11-09/14 — Louisville, KY @ Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center (Bourbon & Beyond)

09/13 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

09/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

09/20-09/21 — Richmond, VA @ Midtown Green (Iron Blossom Music Festival)

09/23 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

09/26 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

09/27 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

09/30 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/01 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/03 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/07 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10/08 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/10 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

10/11 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

