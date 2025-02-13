The Lumineers Are Coming to Michigan This Year
The Denver-based folk rock band has a new tour which includes stops in Michigan this year.
Have you planned out your 2025 concert calendar yet? Forget Christmas, summer concert season is the most magical time of the year! Plenty of amazing artists have announced upcoming tour stops in Michigan this year including:
Ludacris, Post Malone, and The Weeknd, and now we can include The Lumineers among them. Having broken onto the charts with their self-titled debut album in 2012, today two-time Grammy nominees can be heard everywhere from TV commercials to Blockbuster movie soundtracks such as The Hunger Games franchise and Pete's Dragon.
The Lumineers "Automatic World Tour" includes not one, but two Michigan cities with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, February 18 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Artists Chance Peña and The Backseat Lovers are included among the opening acts for the Michigan dates. Find complete tour dates below:
07/03 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
07/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
07/08 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/09 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/11 — Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
07/13 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/15 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/22 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/23 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
07/25 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
07/29 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
07/30 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/02 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/09 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/13 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/14 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/16 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
08/30 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
09/03 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/06 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
09/08 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/09 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/11-09/14 — Louisville, KY @ Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center (Bourbon & Beyond)
09/13 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
09/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
09/20-09/21 — Richmond, VA @ Midtown Green (Iron Blossom Music Festival)
09/23 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
09/26 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
09/27 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
09/30 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/01 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
10/03 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/07 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/08 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/10 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
10/11 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
10/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
