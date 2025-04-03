Health Alert: Popular Shampoo Recalled in Michigan and Indiana

You might be using a shampoo that is contaminated with bacteria that could cause health problems.

It's time to run into your bathroom and do a quick check. Do you have Tec Italy Totale Shampoo? If so, it has the potential of being contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.

On March 25th, 2025, the company that makes Tec Italy Totale Shampoo, Henkel Capital S.A. de C.V., announced the recall of a specific shampoo product that may be harmful to your health. According to FDA.gov,

Henkel Capital S.A. de C.V. (“Henkel”) of Mexico is voluntarily recalling 1,068 units of its Tec Italy Shampoo Totale, as the product has the potential to be contaminated with Klebsiella oxytoca. Exposure to these bacteria can cause infections in humans, including infection in the eyes, nose and skin, with additional reactions for consumers with immune-compromised conditions.

Tec Italy Shampoo Recalled in Michigan and Indiana FDA.GOV and Canva loading...

Check your bathroom for the following product: Totale Shampoo from Tec Italy in a green 33.81-ounce plastic bottle with lot number 1G27542266 and UPC: 7501438375850 on the side of the bottle. If you have this product, throw it away and contact Tec Italy at sacli@henkel.com.

At this time, there are no reports of harm due to this possible contamination, as this is a voluntary recall by Henkel Capital S.A. de C.V. out of an abundance of caution.

You can get more information on this and other recalls from the FDA's official website by tapping here.

